Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $5.52

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.72. Barclays shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 513 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCS. Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. AlphaValue raised Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 41.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 47.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 12.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

