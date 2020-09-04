Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Shares of BARC stock traded up GBX 2.06 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 105.56 ($1.38). The stock had a trading volume of 28,683,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.22. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59.

In other Barclays news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 9,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,158.64).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

