Barclays Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $58.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PVH by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in PVH by 6.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 304,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

