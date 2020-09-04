Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Banner by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Banner by 36.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banner in the second quarter worth $130,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Banner by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.