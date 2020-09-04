Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Lincoln Electric worth $66,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $278,473.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,203.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

