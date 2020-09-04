Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $66,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 651,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

