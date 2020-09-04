Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,448 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $65,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,657,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,897,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,314,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,209,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 150,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In other news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ARW opened at $78.63 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

