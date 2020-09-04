Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,136 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Southwest Gas worth $66,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of SWX opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

