Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 194,490 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.23% of Eagle Materials worth $65,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP opened at $82.42 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

