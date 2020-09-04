Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,405 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $66,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. CL King raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

BC opened at $60.26 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.04 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

