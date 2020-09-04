Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of FOX worth $67,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 141.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in FOX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $3,304,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $27.35 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. FOX’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Cfra dropped their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

