Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $66,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 309.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 439,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $42.16 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.53%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.