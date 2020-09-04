Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $71.37 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $71,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Nomura lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.