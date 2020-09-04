Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.75 Million Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Yum China worth $69,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $55.92 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

