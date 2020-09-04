Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.30 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of W. R. Berkley worth $67,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $62.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

