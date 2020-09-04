Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.77 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Universal Display worth $66,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 1,446.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Universal Display by 76.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

Universal Display stock opened at $173.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.56. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.