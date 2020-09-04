Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,673 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of VMware worth $66,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in VMware by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in VMware by 4.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,615 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 33.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at $36,627,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,479 shares of company stock worth $13,926,769. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

VMW opened at $144.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

