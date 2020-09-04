Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $75,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,131.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RCL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

