Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,646 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Spotify worth $74,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,893,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spotify by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after acquiring an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Spotify by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,283,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spotify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.74.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $261.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.10. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

