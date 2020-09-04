Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of American Financial Group worth $67,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 483.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.