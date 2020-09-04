Bank of Montreal Can Sells 77,548 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 77,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,333. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

