Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,880 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $21,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,725 shares of company stock worth $5,808,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.65. 16,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,007. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average is $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

