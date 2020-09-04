Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,030 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 92.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $340,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $275,294. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

PEG stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

