Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,101 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Corteva worth $25,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 80.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corteva by 35.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Corteva by 244.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,096,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after buying an additional 916,712 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,399,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. 3,610,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

