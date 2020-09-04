Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Equifax worth $25,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.06.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.85. 531,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

