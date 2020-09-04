Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 28,503 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of AvalonBay Communities worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investure LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,884,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 959,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,348,000 after buying an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.32. The company had a trading volume of 921,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,579. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.60.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.