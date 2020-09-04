Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 255,267 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.86% of Clean Harbors worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 49.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,363,000 after buying an additional 439,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 73.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,765,000 after purchasing an additional 386,538 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.1% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 980,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 190,235 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $8,307,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $9,303,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $1,791,125.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,390,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,605,825.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,017. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 374,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

