Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NetEase were worth $27,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.17.

NTES traded down $7.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $477.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.63. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $252.94 and a twelve month high of $517.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

