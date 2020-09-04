Bank of Montreal Can Has $25.96 Million Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $25,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLD stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 982,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.