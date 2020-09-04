Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.77 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 25.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 24.2% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

