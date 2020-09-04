Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.21 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.56% of US Foods worth $23,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,391,000 after buying an additional 185,974 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,453,000 after buying an additional 817,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after purchasing an additional 78,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. 3,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,732. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

