Bank of Montreal Can Has $22.97 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Q2 were worth $22,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.52. The stock had a trading volume of 608,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,913. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $977,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,333,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 200,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $16,042,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,259.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,956 shares of company stock valued at $39,494,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

