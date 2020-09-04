Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.33% of Amdocs worth $25,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $60.96. 866,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.