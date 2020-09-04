Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $96.69. The company had a trading volume of 753,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,617. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

