Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 46,226 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $23,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 337,550 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.27. 673,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $67.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

