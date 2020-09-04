Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,516,688 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 393.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.47% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $27,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,488. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

