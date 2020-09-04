Bank of Marin Bancorp’s (BMRC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $35.00.

BMRC opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

