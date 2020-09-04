Bank of America Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $650.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $520.62 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $166.61 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.28 and its 200 day moving average is $345.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,722 shares of company stock worth $157,249,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

