Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $3.00. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 497 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,104 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,065 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.