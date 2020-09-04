B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $344.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $1,338,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

