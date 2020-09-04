Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Shares Gap Up to $10.05

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $11.18. Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 6.26% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.