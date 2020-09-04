Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Guggenheim reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGT opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pavan Cheruvu bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $158,470.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,477 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

