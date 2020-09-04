Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the July 30th total of 425,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXLA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $4.48 on Friday. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1,168.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

