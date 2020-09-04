Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 391 ($5.11) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 371.42 ($4.85).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 274.30 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.40 ($5.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 279.54.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £6,081.92 ($7,947.11).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

