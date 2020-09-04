Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Update

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 30th total of 712,500 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 552,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on AUTO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $4.22 on Friday. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoweb will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

