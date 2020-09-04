aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LIFE. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded aTyr Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.14. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 190.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director John K. Clarke sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $29,112.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at $30,042.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,132.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,560 shares of company stock worth $38,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $102,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,067,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 358,161 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,019,928 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

