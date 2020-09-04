Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
BCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $54,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 45,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 42.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 551,189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 150.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
