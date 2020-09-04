Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

BCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of BCEL opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.27. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $54,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 45,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 42.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 551,189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 150.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

