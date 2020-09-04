Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the July 30th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $2.23 on Friday. Atossa Genetics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.28.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15).

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

