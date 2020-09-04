Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Reduced by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Atmos Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 149,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ATO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.70. 6,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,647. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.23.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $299,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

