Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

